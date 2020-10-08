Etherparty Trading 20.1% Lower This Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $400,372.39 and $293.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.44 or 0.04740990 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00031631 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

FUEL is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

