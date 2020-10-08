Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CUYTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ABN Amro cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $15.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 14.35 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

