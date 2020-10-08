Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells $113,931.02 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 842 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $113,931.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,251.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ETSY stock opened at $142.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.12. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $143.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Etsy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 402.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,322 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,450,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 8,694.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 974,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

