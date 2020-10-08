Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $937.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eurofins Scientific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $937.00.

Shares of ERFSF opened at $829.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $796.74 and a 200 day moving average of $651.31. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $430.00 and a 12 month high of $868.55.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

