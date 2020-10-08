Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

NYSE EVRI opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.91. Everi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $38.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Everi by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 188,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 140,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Everi by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 338,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Everi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 138,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 120,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

