Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVTC. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Evertec in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. 140166 raised their target price on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Evertec stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.09. Evertec has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.23 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Evertec by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Evertec by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

