Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $230.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). Equities analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $399,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 151,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 76,835 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

