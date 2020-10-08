Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.51.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $988.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $238.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.05 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,870 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,028,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,802,000 after purchasing an additional 447,905 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,797,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 227,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 292,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 1,164,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,366 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

