Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP James M. Kohosek Sells 30,000 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,541 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,684 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $20,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 131.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 742,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 421,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

