Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $26.00 at Raymond James

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AQUA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $134,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,374,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $129,613,871.20. Insiders have sold 7,097,030 shares of company stock valued at $145,667,221 over the last three months. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after buying an additional 2,616,541 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after buying an additional 1,828,684 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after buying an additional 1,718,951 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 131.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 742,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 421,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

