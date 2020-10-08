Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of Evotec stock opened at €21.89 ($25.75) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.72. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 95.17. Evotec has a one year low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a one year high of €26.77 ($31.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.