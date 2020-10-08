Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $500.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.90. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Extreme Networks by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

