Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

NYSE XOM opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

