Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Decreased by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,920,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Shares of XOM opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

