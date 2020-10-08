FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Robin Ann Abrams Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:FDS opened at $325.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.65 and its 200 day moving average is $312.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.21%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,430,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.08.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

