Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $144.50. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

