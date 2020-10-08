Farmers Trust Co. Has $317,000 Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 43.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cigna by 49.8% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $3,855,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $176.30 on Thursday. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.11 and a 200-day moving average of $180.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

