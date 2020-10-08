Farmers Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 670.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,573,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

