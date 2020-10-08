FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

FARO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $90,957.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,702.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $606,029.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 182.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 352,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 227,631 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 445,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after buying an additional 91,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

