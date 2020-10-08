Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Bancorporation National Zions Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,990,822.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $137,000.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,040 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $75,587.20.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 8,190 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $565,519.50.

On Thursday, August 27th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 6,098 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $417,225.16.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,549 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $108,522.94.

On Thursday, August 13th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 7,500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $514,950.00.

Shares of AGM opened at $67.24 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $59.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

