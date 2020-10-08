Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Trading Up 7.2%

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) shares were up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 216,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 288,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRGI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $121.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

