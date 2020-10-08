Financial Comparison: Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) and CRH Medical (OTCMKTS:CRHM)

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) and CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRH Medical has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covalon Technologies and CRH Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $25.61 million 0.93 -$6.88 million N/A N/A CRH Medical $120.39 million 1.37 $3.77 million $0.05 46.20

CRH Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Covalon Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of CRH Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CRH Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and CRH Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies -31.61% -64.32% -21.48% CRH Medical -2.79% -2.32% -1.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Covalon Technologies and CRH Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CRH Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CRH Medical beats Covalon Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products that treat chronic and infected wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used in a family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. It sells wound care dressing, surgical and peri-operative, and infection management products under the Covalon brand name. The company also offers development contracts, licensing agreements, and distribution contracts services. It provides its technologies, products, and services to various health care providers, such as hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. It serves 64 ambulatory surgical/endoscopy centers in 13 states. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

