First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

FCF has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of FCF opened at $8.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $840.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 299,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

