First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of THFF opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

