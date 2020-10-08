First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.8% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.76.

Shares of FRC opened at $122.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.34. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.