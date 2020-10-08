First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.54

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.54 and last traded at $97.54, with a volume of 330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH)

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

