First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.93

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.93 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 41.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

