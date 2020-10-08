Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FVRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fiverr International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fiverr International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $152.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -224.33 and a beta of 2.30. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $161.56.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

