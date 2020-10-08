Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluent has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 2.70. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 14,915 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $34,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,949,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew Conlin purchased 14,441 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,040,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,165,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 403,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 39,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

