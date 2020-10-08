Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.94 million, a P/E ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 2.70. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Conlin purchased 14,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 14,915 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,949,592.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fluent by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the second quarter worth $112,000. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

