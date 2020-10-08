Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Fluidigm alerts:

FLDM has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

FLDM stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fluidigm has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. Research analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluidigm by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 411,507 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.