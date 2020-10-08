Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $81.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fortive traded as high as $80.64 and last traded at $78.98, with a volume of 59276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.06.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,951.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Fortive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Fortive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fortive by 22.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

