Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,342,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 484,055 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 412,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

