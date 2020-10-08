Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSM. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.92.

FSM stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

