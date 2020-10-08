Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of FBM stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $718.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63. Foundation Building Materials has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $486.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.22%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter worth $176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter worth $184,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 20.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

