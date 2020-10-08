Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,758 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.96 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

