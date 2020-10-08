Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,846 Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 317,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 73.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 186,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $30.33.

