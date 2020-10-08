Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,875 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after buying an additional 3,091,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44,300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,786,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,643 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,624,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 902.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,990 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

