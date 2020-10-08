Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.12.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $226.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.84.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

