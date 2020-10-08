Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Allstate by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Allstate by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Allstate by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $93.29 on Thursday. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.66.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

