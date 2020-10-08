Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $6.39 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

