Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $500,000 in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after buying an additional 356,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,800,000 after purchasing an additional 77,226 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,855,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $98.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

