Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $190.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.23. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $199.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.