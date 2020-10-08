Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 635.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 151,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,525 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,352,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of DIS opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

