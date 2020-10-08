Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional increased its position in Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus cut their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock worth $496,098,100. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

