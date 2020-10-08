Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,667 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,930 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $52,425,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Chevron by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after acquiring an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

