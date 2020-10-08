Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 306 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 202,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.4% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing stock opened at $164.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.82. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

