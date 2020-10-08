Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,848 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 79.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Total by 40.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter worth $47,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upgraded Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

TOT opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. Total SA has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

