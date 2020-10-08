Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $102.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $111.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.77.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

