Founders Advantage Capital (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Clarus Securities

Founders Advantage Capital (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Clarus Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BRLGF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Founders Advantage Capital has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

Founders Advantage Capital Company Profile

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

